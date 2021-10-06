Roxbury School Wins Children’s Literacy Foundation Award

The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) awarded two literacy grants to elementary schools in New Hampshire and Vermont with high need and enthusiasm for literacy. Roxbury Village School was one of the two recipients.

The program will provide the selected schools of 75 students or fewer with storytelling events with Vermont and New Hampshire authors/storytellers, onsite libraries, books for each student, and funds for literacy programming. Each child will be able to choose five new books for themselves.

“We are happy to pilot this program geared to schools with fewer than 75 PK-6 graders in Stratford, New Hampshire, and Roxbury, Vermont. We hope they will help us better understand the unique challenges of small schools in rural settings so CLiF can better help them make literacy fun and a community focus,” said CLiF Program Director Meredith Scott.

Much like CLiF’s Year of the Book grant program for larger schools, the program’s goals are to increase access to high-quality literature for low-income, at-risk, and rural kids, increase students’ enthusiasm for reading and writing, provide enriching learning experiences, engage families in literacy, strengthen student/family connections to libraries, and celebrate books.

The Year of the Book started in 2011 (as the Community Literacy grant), although this is the first year of the program for small schools. All schools are kicking off their year-long celebration of literacy this fall with the first of many storytelling sessions and book giveaways.

The Foundation’s $25,000 Year of the Book grant program gives selected schools of 75–250 students (or certain grades up to 250 students) a full school year of literacy events and programming, new books for the school library and classrooms, new books for the local public library, and ten new books for each student to choose. Eleven schools serving kids 12 and under throughout New Hampshire and Vermont received the Year of the Book for the 2021–2022 school year.

About the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF)

The Children’s Literacy Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to nurture a love of reading and writing among low-income, at-­risk, and rural children up to age 12 throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. Since 1998, CLiF has supported and inspired almost 350,000 young readers and writers through its literacy program grants and has given away $9 million in new, high-quality children’s books. For more information about CLiF and to apply, visit www.clifonline.org.