Missing 22-year old Last Seen in Bolton

State police reported that Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield, New Hampshire, was reported missing as of Oct. 18. Emily had been staying at an Airbnb in Bolton with her husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41. It was reported on Saturday 10/16/21 around 1 p.m that Emily got out of the vehicle she was riding in and began walking on Rt. 2 near the Bolton Valley Resort Access Road. Joseph Ferlazzo told family members he went to a nearby store and when he returned to pick Emily up a short time later, he could not find her.

According to a notice from the Vermont State Police, both troopers and state police detectives began trying to locate Emily shortly after receiving the report. Emily is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, and weighing 125 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. Emily was last seen wearing white sneakers, ripped blue jeans, and a long-sleeve black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police Detectives at the Williston or St. Albans Barracks.