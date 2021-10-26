Laptops Stolen from Walmart

The Berlin Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple laptops at Walmart in the Berlin Mall.

Screenshots from the Walmart security camera show a male in the store on the following dates: 10/9/21, 10/10/21, and 10/18/21. The man entered the store, taking multiple laptops and left through the side emergency exit. He may be driving a red sedan with out-of-state license plates.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the alleged thief should contact Officer Dan Withrow at 802-223-4401 or at daniel.withrow@vermont.gov.