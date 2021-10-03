Interactive Panels installed at Main Street Pocket Park

The final installation of a translucent set of panels on Main Street was occasionally interrupted as Arcana staffer Matthew Sylvester responded to questions from onlookers and tourists. The interactive appeal of the panels was immediately apparent.

The panels are the latest installation among five projects granted by Montpelier’s Public Art Commission this year, according to Rob Hitzig, who served as chair during most of the past year. Hitzig noted that the commission, now chaired by Ward Joyce, is currently accepting additional proposals with an Oct. 30 deadline. The successful submission will receive up to $1,500.

The panels on Main Street were designed by artist Kate Kauffman and fabricated at Arcana Workshops in Barre, a specialist in custom sculptures in a variety of mediums. Lindsay Foehrenbach and Tom Baginski also assisted with the installation.

Documentation, including videos, of the project’s fabrication and installation can be found on Arcana’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/arcanaworkshop.