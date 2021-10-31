Guertin Gazebo to Move Soon

Groundwork has been laid for relocating the Jed Guertin Memorial Gazebo from its current location on the Recreation Path, near Taylor Street, to the grassy lot next to Shaw’s on Main Street.

Moving the structure is tentatively set for Tuesday, November 2, according to Zeke Blodgett, operations manager for Montpelier’s Public Works Department. “Our crews have been focused on street patching while the weather has been good,” he said.

A base material was compacted on the Main Street site late in the week, near the recently installed public art panels.