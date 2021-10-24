Fisher Road Culvert Advancing

Work on Fisher Road Culvert Advances

A crew from Dubois Construction has been making daily advances in preparation for placement of a new concrete culvert under Fisher Road in Berlin. A failed metal culvert was removed several weeks ago.

Fisher Road provides access to Central Vermont Medical Center when you are traveling up from Montpelier on Berlin Street. The old culvert failed almost a year ago, on September 29, 2020, after heavy rains, completely blocking passage on the section of Fisher Road between its intersection with Paine Turnpike and the entrances to the Army National Guard facility and the psychiatric hospital as well as the Berlin Mall and the Central Vermont Medical Center.

Berlin’s Town Administrator Vincent Conti told The Bridge in August that the project is on track to be complete by around the second week in November.

Story continues below

Conti said on August 3 that the plan is for the new culvert work to be completed and Fisher Road reopened “before snow.”