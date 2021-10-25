Fall Festival Spooks Up Halloween

Volunteers Needed for Halloween Day Event

Montpelier’s Fall Festival returns to the State House lawn after a COVID-19 hiatus, and this year it will be on Halloween day, Oct. 31.

The fun starts at 1 p.m. with carnival games, a dunk tank, yummy food trucks, and lots of spooky fun, according to montpelieralive.com.

The Trick or Trot one-miler run goes off at 1:30 p.m. Runners may register at https://www.runreg.com/trick-or-trot

Entertainment from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. includes the No Strings Marionette Company

and the Tibetan Youth Dance Troupe with Migmar Tsering.

At 4 p.m. line up for a costume parade from the State House to downtown, followed by trick-or-treating at downtown businesses. The annual “Thriller” flash mob performance follows at 5 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help with setup, managing the games, activities, the Fun Run, and cleanup. Sign up here.