Drug Take Back Day is Sat., Oct. 23

Do your Part on Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a national effort which occurs every spring and every fall. It is that time of year again and will take place on Saturday, October 23rd from 10am until 2pm.



This is a chance to do a little fall cleanup by gathering up the unused, old, or expired

medications and getting them out of the house. This event emphasizes the dangers of misused prescription medications and offers a way that everyone can pitch in to help.

Does this matter? It sure does! We are well aware of the opioid problems across the country and right here in Vermont. One way to prevent this problem is to decrease the access of medications and drugs through safe disposal.

Story continues below

Medications should not be thrown into the trash, composted, flushed down the drain, or left around the house. It’s best to keep them out of the landfills and help avoid harming water sources, wildlife, pets, and people.



According to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) which Vermont students take every two years, a little more than one in ten Vermont high school students reported that they misused a prescription pain medicine or stimulant. Misuse can mean taking a medication which was not prescribed to them and/or taking a dosage different from what was prescribed or for a purpose not intended by the prescribing physician. The data also shows that older students, like 11 th and 12th graders, were more likely to misuse than younger students; males were more likely than females to report taking a stimulant not prescribed to them in the past 30 days.

Collection Sites:

– Washington County Sheriff’s Department, 10 Elm Street, Montpelier

– Montpelier Police Department, 1 Pitkin Court, Montpelie

– The Vermont Statehouse, 115 State Street, Montpelier (Supported by Capitol Police)

– Barre City Police Department, 15 Fourth Street, Barre City

– Northfield Police Department, 110 Wall Street, Northfield

– Kinney Drugs, 800 US Route 302, Berlin (Supported by Berlin PD)

– Kinney Drugs, 80 South Main Street, Waterbury (Supported by VT State Police)



Don’t worry if you can’t make it to Take Back Day. Year-round, permanent safe

disposal drop boxes in Washington County, VT are located at the Police Stations in Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Montpelier, and Northfield; at the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in Montpelier; Kinney Drugs in Berlin & Waterbury; The Vermont State Police Barracks in Middlesex, and Central Vermont Medical Center lobby at the main entrance.

Other Vermont locations can be found here.



Ann Gilbert is the Director of Central Vermont New Directions Coalition, encouraging healthy behavior and decreased substance use in Washington County and leads the Prevention Workgroup for Central Vermont Prevention Coalition with CVMC.