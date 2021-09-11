Renewable Energy Vermont Welcomes Peter Sterling as Interim Executive Director

Peter Sterling has joined Renewable Energy Vermont as interim executive director. Over his career, Sterling has established himself as an effective advocate on a range of issues including access to affordable health care, protection of our natural resources, and promoting economic justice.

“There has never been a more urgent moment in the fight against climate change,” said Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint. “I’ve worked with Peter and I know the energy, passion, and commitment he brings to this issue. I look forward to working with him and REV’s membership to do our part to address the climate crisis and create local jobs in Vermont.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Peter as our interim director to lead REV’s efforts to build a clean energy future for Vermont,” said Josh Bagnato, chair of the board of directors for Renewable Energy Vermont. “At this critical time for transitioning away from fossil fuels to a clean, renewable energy system, his deep experience in advocacy and his familiarity with Vermont are vitally important.”

Most recently, Sterling served for four years as chief of staff for Vermont Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, where he helped ensure passage of major legislation on environmental protection, reproductive freedom, economic justice, gun control, and consumer protection. He also served for 11 years as executive director of the Vermont Campaign for Health Care Security, where he led multiple efforts to help Vermonters access affordable healthcare. Sterling holds degrees from the University of Vermont Natural Resources Planning Program and the State University of New York Albany.

“I look forward to working with Vermont’s renewable energy leaders to advance our state’s climate priorities and ensure that Vermont once again leads the nation in meeting the challenge of climate change,” said Sterling. “Working together, we can achieve our climate commitments, grow local jobs, and reduce Vermont’s dependence on dirty fossil fuels.”

Story continues below

Sterling is active in the community, having served on the Montpelier School Board and as a Montpelier youth basketball coach. He has served on the boards of the Vermont Sierra Club and the Vermont Natural Resources Council, and he was a founding board member of the Vermont League of Conservation Voters. He lives in Montpelier with his wife and two children.