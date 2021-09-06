Pet of the Week

Evie is a very active dog, and she loves other dogs and people. She loves rowdy play with other dogs and would be especially happy in a home with a playmate. She loves to stretch her legs and run, and if off-leash she will take off on adventures, so she needs a home with a fenced-in yard. She needs a home without any cats or other small animals — they trigger an obsession in her brain; she can’t stop looking for them and loves a good chase.

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org