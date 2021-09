Coaches Laurie Corson (left) and Jolynda Burton explain the game of “Sharks and Minnows” to a mostly attentive group of kindergartners at the Dog River Field.

Photo by J. Gregory Gerdel

“Magnet ball” continues to be an apt, and possibly inevitable, description of play as a game gets underway — as the coaches endeavor to explain the strategy and advantage of passing the ball to open space.