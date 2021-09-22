Connor Group Rehabs Iconic Granite Shed

For seven decades the metal-clad home of the Montpelier Granite Works just off Granite Street remained a background feature along a riverfront that has seen much change, particularly along nearby Stone Cutters Way.

By midsummer even a casual passerby would notice that the roof had been removed from the building, exposing the supporting timbers and bringing the building abruptly out of the background. More of that underlying, supporting structure will be revealed as the metal exterior is removed from the walls. “We’ll be taking it down to the timber frame,” said Fred Connor.

Connor, with his brothers Steve, Mike, and John, owns Connor Group LLP, which is rehabbing the building — and looking for a tenant. “Ideally, we will find an interested tenant and can customize the new design to meet their needs,” Connor explained.

Plans for the 15,000-square-foot building include bringing it up to contemporary standards for energy efficiency, Connor said.

But it may again fade into the background. The Connor Group intends to respect the historical appearance of the building, where granite monuments were manufactured, in designing the renovated exterior.

The Connor Group, based in Berlin, was founded by the four brothers in 2006. As Connor Contracting, Inc., the company’s services include new construction, rehabilitation, and construction management, working in both Vermont and New Hampshire. Recent projects in the Montpelier area have included the office building at 575 Stonecutters Way, and the new Sanel NAPA Auto Parts store on Route 302. A nearby project is the striking, barn-like structure that is home to the Vermont Artisan Coffee Company on Route 100 between Waterbury Center and Stowe.