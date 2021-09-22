Book Review: Charlie Thorne? More Like Albert Einstein!

By Will Duggan, age 10

Will Charlie Thorne save the world?

If you’re looking for an adventure, I know a great book: “Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation.” Before I start, there are few things you might want to know. This book is the first in a series of three. Although the third is not out yet, it is scheduled to be released next summer. The author is Stuart Gibbs, the same author who wrote the Spy School series, a great book series if you like Charlie Thorne.

Charlie Thorne is the main character. Although she is only twelve, she has joined up with the CIA. She is daring and as smart as Albert Einstein. She now has to find the most important equation in history before a diabolical terrorist group known as the Furies get to the equation. The equation is called Pandora. It is the most important equation in history and said to be able to benefit all life on earth … or destroy it.

Story continues below

The adventure is great because it unfolds all over the world. I especially like the parts in Israel. Charlie Thorne thought Israel was awesome. She wished to be a regular tourist, just taking in the sights of the old city of Jerusalem. But, sadly, duty called. The Furies and the CIA clash for the book that has the next clue. Soon they are off on their search to the United States with a double agent on their heels. They even have to make a pit stop at Antarctica along the way.

Some parts are very violent, such as gun fights and fist fights that get very intense, especially the one in Israel. I think the author did a great job describing the fights and making it feel like you are really watching it happen in real life and right in front of your eyes.

I love the characters. Charlie Thorne somehow got mixed up in the search for Pandora, and it taught her a valuable lesson to use her gifts to help the world. Dante Garcia, the CIA mission leader, is kind and stays in line. Milina Moon is pretty much the same as Dante Garcia but does not have as much emotion as Dante. It is like someone surgically removed her emotion.

The story is very interesting because you get to hear about codes Albert Einstein made himself. And you get to learn about different parts of the world in an intense adventure.

I think this book should be read by kids in the third grade and up because it has some violence. But other than that, this is a very good book with lots of exciting adventure.

I hope you enjoy reading this book just like I did!