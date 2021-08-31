‘What Does Home Look Like to You?’ Finalists Announced

In June, Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity, an affordable housing nonprofit, hosted a children’s poster design contest where the organization invited kids in grades K-6 to submit artwork that showed what “home” looks like to them. Homeownership is often thought of as a financial asset from an adult perspective, but Habitat for Humanity learned from these children that home means much more than that. Home is family, it is a place full of memories, and, quite succinctly, “home is the best place ever!”

Poster design finalists are Nandika Manoj, a 1st grader from Montpelier; Krishnareddy Daggula, a 3rd grader from Montpelier; and William Hasselback, a 5th grader from East Calais.

Contestants drew, painted, and used a computer to make their art and show what home means to them. Each artist received four tickets to attend the Vermont Mountaineers baseball game, donated by the Mountaineers.

Habitat for Humanity’s volunteer Outreach Committee created this campaign as a way to connect with community members and let them know that the organization is seeking property for their next Habitat build. They would like more people to understand the work that they do and the importance of creating homeownership opportunities for income-sensitive families.

Habitat for Humanity will use this art in future promotions of their program to remind people in our communities of how important having a home is in every aspect of our lives. Habitat for Humanity will also use this artwork for their partner homeowner application this fall.

Learn more about the work of Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity and how to apply for the affordable homeownership program at centralvermonthabitat.org