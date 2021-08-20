Pet of the Week

Mushu was surrendered to the Central Vermont Humane Society when her owner was moving and unable to take her along. Mushu is a big feline, with a big personality and mitts to match! She takes a while to come out of her shell, but then she asks for loving attention as long as you do not try to pick her up. This girl wants to keep her feet on the floor (or whatever surface SHE chooses). She has not been around children and would probably not appreciate their energy. It’s unclear how much exposure she had to cats or dogs in her past life, but slow introductions might work for her.

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org