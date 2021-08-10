Heard on the Street, 8.11.21

Councilor Richardson Named Burlington City Attorney

Montpelier officials will once again look to fill a seat on the city council in district 3 as Councilor Dan Richardson will resign to become the city attorney for the city of Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. Richardson, who specializes in municipal law for the Montpelier firm Tarrant, Gillies, Richardson & Shems, was first appointed in late 2019 to fill a council seat vacated by Ashley Hill. He then won a three-way special election in March 2020 to serve the remaining year of Hill’s term. He was re-elected to a full two-year term in March 2021.

Bent Nails Bistro to Open

A new live music venue is coming to Montpelier. Bent Nails Bistro, located where Sweet Melissa’s used to be, is slated to open in September. The inside is getting a funky, art feel makeover. Serving bistro style food (we heard beef bourguignon was going to be on the menu), wine, beer, and cocktails and late night food sounds like a recipe for success.

Green Mount Cemetery Mowing on Hold

Many people have expressed concerns about the Green Mount Cemetery. If you drive by the cemetery, you will notice much of it does not have the manicured, mowed appearance of years past. This is because, due to COVID-19, the Vermont Correctional Inmate Work Crew is temporarily unavailable. The cemetery further notes on a sign in the facility, “we are sorry for the inconvenience.”

New Public Restroom Committee Formed

The Montpelier City Council has appointed a special committee to look at the issue of public restrooms and make recommendations. Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer will be the staff representative for this committee.

Highway Notes from the Agency of Transportation

I-89 Berlin: The bridge deck replacement project continues. Lane and speed reductions are in place in each direction; crossovers are being utilized.

Calais: A bridge replacement project is underway along Vermont Rt. 14 just south of its intersection with Pekin Brook Road. Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic controlled by flaggers during the day, with a traffic light at the bridge during off hours. Expect some delays.

Waterbury: Paving operations are underway along U.S. 2 in the village downtown. Motorists should expect delays with one-way alternating traffic. There will be no on-street parking in the areas of paving operations.