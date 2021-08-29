Fisher Road Culvert: In

While driving by Fisher Road August 29, The Bridge noticed a big, new culvert nestled in the spot, which had been filled in since September 2020 (causing one end of Fisher Road to be closed). The old culvert had washed out during a rainfall last year, and the road to Central Vermont Medical Center had been blocked from the Paine Turnpike side ever since (Paine Turnpike is the upper end of Berlin Street). The select board for the Town of Berlin issued the notice of award to Dubois Construction to do the work during its meeting August 2. It now looks like the road may indeed be open by snowfall, as a Berlin town official estimated — barring any new mishaps..

Fisher Road is the access road to Central Vermont Medical Center when you are traveling up from Montpelier on Berlin Street. Heavy rain completely washed out the culvert almost a year ago, on September 29, 2020, completely blocking passage on the section of road between the turnoff to Fisher Road and the entrances to the Army National Guard facility and the psychiatric hospital as well as the Berlin Mall and the Central Vermont Medical Center.

But Berlin’s Town Administrator Vincent Conti sounded cautiously optimistic following the August second selectboard meeting. The board unanimously authorized Conti to sign the notice of award of $839,900 to Dubois Construction to complete the work. Berlin citizens had previously voted to allow the selectboard to borrow up to $1.4 million for the repair. And barring any difficulties, Conti told The Bridge the project is on track to be complete by around the second week in November.