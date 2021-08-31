Film Showing Planned for September 2

Join SunCommon and the Vermont Youth Documentary Lab for a free film screening on the State House lawn in Montpelier on Thursday, Sept. 2. from 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. We’ll be watching the new documentary “The Ants and the Grasshopper” co-directed by Raj Patel and Zak Piper.

Anita Chitaya, protaganist of “The Ants and the Grasshopper,” has a gift; she can help bring abundant food from dead soil, she can make men fight for gender equality, and she can end child hunger in her village. Now, to save her home in Malawi from extreme weather, she faces her greatest challenge: persuading Americans that climate change is real.

The Vermont Youth Documentary Lab is a new artist-run project of ORCA Media, the non-profit community-access media center in Montpelier. The Doc Lab hosts media education programs for youths in documentary and experimental filmmaking, video journalism, photography, and audio podcasting, with an emphasis on nonfiction storytelling and youth representation.

This film screening is a free event, open to the public, with optional donations to support the work of the Vermont Youth Documentary Lab. Learn more at

vermontyouthdocumentarylab.com.