Walmart Evacuated for False Alarm

A blaring alarm rang out a little before 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, at the Berlin Mall, causing Walmart to evacuate all customers and personnel.

“We have to evacuate whenever there’s an alarm,” a staffer told The Bridge. The alarm went off for at least a half hour, which the staffer said is because they can’t turn it off themselves. Instead they have to wait for the Berlin Fire Department.

The Berlin Fire Department could not be reached for comment, but Sgt. Mark Monteith at the Berlin Police Department said his records show it was a false alarm — a motion alarm — that was reported at 9:48 a.m.