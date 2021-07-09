Pet of the Week, July 9: Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream, of course, is black and white and has us all thinking about cool summer treats! Cookies & Cream loves to seek out and give attention to her human friends she has met while at the adoption center. Have a good size home with lots of places to climb and explore? Her cool, relaxed personality is all about adventure and making sure she is aware of what is happening in the home. She has done fine with older cats that share her colony room here. At the CentralVermont Humane Society shelter.

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org