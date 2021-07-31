Pet of the Week

Inez originally came to the Central Vermont Humane Society from another organization, which found her as a stray cat with her six kittens. She did wonderful work caring for her babies; everyone has been spayed/neutered and adopted, and now it’s Momma Inez’s turn to find a home to call her own. She prefers an environment to claim as her own and prefers to not share it with other felines, kids, or dogs. She really loves attention but can get over-stimulated and give love nibbles, so a cat-savvy home would be best. Could that be you?

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org