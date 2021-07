Maggie Mae is a quiet, middle-aged kitty who seeks a library-type home to call her own. She requires a special dry food (Science Diet GI Biome) to help keep her gastrointestinal tract healthy and moving. She would prefer a home with no children, no canines, and no nonsense as with her bashful personality, she likes to do things on her terms and not be freighted off. Do you have a tranquil home she can call her own?

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org