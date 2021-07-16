Motorcyclist Hospitalized Following Crash

WILLIAMSTOWN — A motorcycle operator was seriously injured following a crash with a pickup truck on July 15. According to the police report, William Boucher, 35, of Williamstown allegedly collided with a 2018 Toyota Tacoma owned by Karl Nordin, 78, of Brookfield at the corner of Carpenter Road and Baptist Street around 9:02 p.m. Road conditions were clear and dry. Boucher was seriously injured and was transported by Williamstown Emergency Medical Services to the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to the report authored by Trooper Ryan Butler of the Middlesex State Police Barracks. Nordin was not injured. The Tacoma sustained driver’s side damage while Boucher’s 2020 Harley-Davidson was totaled.

Police allege Nordin was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was screened and

arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing and is scheduled to appear at the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division August 11 at 8 a.m.

The crash remains under active investigation. Vermont State Police were assisted

on scene by Williamstown Fire Department and Williamstown EMS.