Kellogg-Hubbard Initiates Fine-Free Library Policy

Carla Occaso
Pictured here is a library card for the Kellogg Hubbard Library and the fines you will no longer have to pay. Photo by Carla Occaso.

Forget to return your library book on the due date? Fear not, effective immediately, the Kellogg-Hubbard Library is going fine-free. However, this doesn’t mean you can keep the book indefinitely. You can’t keep taking books out if you don’t return them. Also, if you lose one, or damage it to the point where it is impossible for other readers to check it out, you will be billed for the replacement cost.

Why is the library ceasing to charge late fees? According to their website kellogghubbard.org, charging fines hinders access among some patrons. “The American Library Association asserts that the charging of fees and levies for information services, including those services utilizing the latest information technology, is discriminatory in publicly supported institutions providing library and information services,” states information on the association’s website ALA.org.

Kellogg-Hubbard has posted answers to frequently asked questions on their website www.kellogghubbard.org. For example, what if you already owe fees. The Bridge asked that question last week, knowing she had a 75-cent fine from her last interaction. The fee was waived, she was told. That is true for others, if you owe a fee, it has been waived.

And as for how this will impact the operating budget, the library has gotten some business sponsors and is seeking donations to fill in the gap. Business sponsors include Bear Pond Books, Hunger Mountain Coop, North Country Federal Credit Union, Hickcock and Boardman, and RB Technologies. Funds are also raised through the book sale and other fundraising measures.

The library will be closed Monday, July 5. To get more information, or to donate to the library, go to www.kellogghubbard.org.

