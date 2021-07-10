Report of Gas Leak Causes Nursing Home Evacuation

BERLIN — Red, orange, and yellow flashing lights lit the evening sky Friday, July 9, up on Airport Road. They could be seen from as far away as North Street in Montpelier.

The lights were from multiple fire, police, and ambulance agencies responding to a 7:12 p.m. report of a possible gas leak at the Berlin Health and Rehab Nursing home at 98 Hospitality Drive, according to a police report released later that day. The Bridge saw a fire truck that had come from as far away as Williamstown. Calls to the agencies involved were either deflected or not answered on the morning of July 10.

But according to the report, several fire departments and ambulance services waited at the scene while residents and staff were evacuated and the fire department investigated the scene. After a period of time, it was deemed safe for everyone to re-enter the building, the report states. Further questions should be directed to the Berlin Fire Department at (802) 223-5531.

According to nursinghomedatabase.com, the facility has 141 certified beds, and as of June 2021 there were 79 residents.

If more information becomes available, this story will be updated.