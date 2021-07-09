Al-Anon Family Group to Meet at Wrightsville July 23

Troubled by someone else’s drinking? One way to find out how others cope with this topic is to check out the local chapter of Al-Anon.

The annual Al-Anon District 3 picnic will be held on July 23 at the Wrightsville Recreational Area in Middlesex. All information shared during the event will be kept confidential and anonymous. Al-Anon was created for people who are concerned about someone else’s drinking, according to their national website https://al-anon.org. It is a place where “family members can learn from the experiences of others who have faced similar problems,” the website states. See the local website at VermontAlanonAlateen.org for other meeting dates and locations.

The small shelter at Wrightsville is the site of an annual Al Anon gathering on July 23. Photo by Carla Occaso.

The name “Al-Anon” is a derivative of the name Alcoholics Anonymous, a group organized to help alcoholics stop drinking. But while Alcoholics Anonymous supports alcoholics themselves, Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics, according to al-anon.org. The full name of the organization is “Al-Anon Family Groups.” It was founded in May 1951. For more information go to al-anon.org.

The Wrightsville Recreation Area is the location of the annual Al Anon meeting July 23. It is easy to find a private, peaceful spot to meet others dealing with family and friends with problematic drinking habits. Photo by Carla Occaso.

The upcoming picnic will be at Wrightsville Recreation Area, which is off Route 12 North in Middlesex, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the “small shelter.” Swimming and boat rentals available. Food is potluck, so bring your own chair and a dish to share. The speaker begins at 5 p.m. Contact Muffy for further information at (802) 353-3654. All are welcome.