Then & Now, 6.30.21

Filling stations in the 1920s were small, attractive buildings with a few pumps out front and offering other services to the motoring public. One such early facility was Andrew Berganti’s Socony station built in 1926 at 15 Berlin Street near the heart of Montpelier. After enduring the flood of 1927, Berganti sold the business the following year. Although the neighborhood and Berganti’s building have changed considerably since the 1920s, the pumps are still covered by an overhang and the roof of the building beyond has not changed.