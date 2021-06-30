Home News and Features Reader Photos, 6.30.21

Reader Photos, 6.30.21

By
Guest Author
-
0

Misty Bridge

One of Montpelier’s iconic bridges can be seen in the mist. Photo by Don Hirsch.

East Moooooontpelier

April Deforge, 7, of Middlesex, participates in “Life on the Farm” camp at Fairmont Farms in East Montpelier recently. Her grandmother, Susan Deforge, looks on. At right, April was also spotted playing tee ball in Middlesex recently. Photos by Susan and Bobby Deforge.

Flower Power


Flowers cultivated and photographed by Lloyd Devereux Richards of Montpelier.

State House View


A view of the State House from one of Montpelier’s bridges. Photo by Don Hirsch.

