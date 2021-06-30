Home News and Features Reader Photos, 6.30.21 News and Features Reader Photos, 6.30.21 By Guest Author - June 29, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Email Misty Bridge One of Montpelier’s iconic bridges can be seen in the mist. Photo by Don Hirsch. East Moooooontpelier April Deforge, 7, of Middlesex, participates in “Life on the Farm” camp at Fairmont Farms in East Montpelier recently. Her grandmother, Susan Deforge, looks on. At right, April was also spotted playing tee ball in Middlesex recently. Photos by Susan and Bobby Deforge. Flower Power Flowers cultivated and photographed by Lloyd Devereux Richards of Montpelier. State House View A view of the State House from one of Montpelier’s bridges. Photo by Don Hirsch.