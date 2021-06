Peaches is a mother cat newly released from nursing. She loved her babies, but now is ready to find a home to call her own! An outgoing gal, she does love to explore her home, and in our foster home, she loved to be on top of the 12-foot bookshelf to watch the world from above! Do you have a home for this sweet gal?

Central Vermont Humane Society

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org