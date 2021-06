Tabitha is a sweet, timid gal who came to us from another animal welfare organization. Upon arrival, we could tell Tabitha was overwhelmed with the hustle and bustle of the adoption center environment. We quickly reached out to one of our foster homes that has no other pets or children and is a quiet setting. Tabitha has come out of hiding very quickly and is very sweet and friendly.

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org