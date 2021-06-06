Northfield Teen Fugitive Caught by Police in Vegas

A Northfield teen, on the run since March 20 following his alleged involvement in two attempted second-degree murders, was stopped in Las Vegas on June 5, a police report states.

According to the report, Aleksander “Sasha” Cherkasov, 18, was arrested by the Las Vegas Police Department at 3 p.m. on outstanding second-degree murder warrants.

Charges were filed following Cherkasov’s alleged attempt to kill two women by ramming their car over an embankment. Cherkasov had apparently fled the scene and his whereabouts was unknown since March 20. Since then, the Northfield Police Department, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service; the Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriffs Department; the New Mexico State Police, and the Las Vegas, Nevada, Police Department coordinated an effort to track and catch Cherkasov, the report states.

Cherkasov is being held pending an extradition hearing.

The original charges were issued, according to police, when the Northfield Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle ramming another vehicle over the side of a steep embankment on Turkey Hill Road. Investigation reportedly determined Cherkasov had an argument with two female acquaintances, and then hit one of them. They were able to drive away, but Cherkasov followed. He then used his vehicle to run them off the road. He proceeded to ram the vehicle over the edge of a steep embankment. The females were able to escape the vehicle before it went over the edge and avoided injury.