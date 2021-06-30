Nature Watch

Birds are fledgling everywhere. It’s now or never for this next generation. Nestlings will soon leave the nest or have recently fledged. Our yard is loud with frantic avian parents. Three young robins tested their wings today, sailing out into the apple tree. One is left behind, calling plaintively, ready to go, the parents urging this last bird to take the leap! And from the woods, adult broad-winged hawks are calling, their fuzzy-headed young not yet ready to fly, but growing and testing their strength from the nest, always waiting for the next meal!