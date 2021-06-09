Local Grad Ceremonies Back to Normal (Sort Of)

Except for things such as mask-wearing requests and limited seating, our area graduations are back to normal. They will be held in-person, with families gathering in one spot to watch the proceedings.

MHS

The Montpelier High School administration announced they are holding graduation ceremonies at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 11, on the athletic field. If the weather is bad, the ceremony will be postponed to the following morning, June 12, at 11 a.m, according to the school newsletter “Solon Salutes.” Each senior will get six seats, with four allowed on the lawn, and two on the bleachers. Additionally, Onion River Community Access media will live-stream the event, information states. All graduating seniors are asked to arrive 45 minutes before the ceremony.

There will be a mandatory rehearsal June 11 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

U-32

U-32 will hold graduation ceremonies on Friday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. for the class of 2021. The rain date is Saturday, June 19, at 4 p.m. Rehearsals for the ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 16 at 8:30 a.m., and Thursday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m.

The prior Monday is also a big day for U-32. That day senior grades are due, and the prom will be held at the Capitol Plaza from 7 to 10 p.m, according to their website.

Spaulding

The Spaulding class of 2021 seniors will graduate Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. Ceremonies will be held on Pendo Field for all students, families, friends, and community members, according to the school’s website. Attendees are expected to wear masks, unless otherwise notified. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be postponed until later that day, at 3 p.m. If the bad weather continues, graduation will be moved inside.

Graduation rehearsals are required of graduates and will be held Wednesday, June 23, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Additionally, as an interesting perk, seniors may purchase their school-assigned Chromebooks for $10. Checks should be made out to BUUSD and submitted to the office before June 25. Otherwise, Chromebooks should be returned by that date.