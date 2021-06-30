Heard on the Street, 6.30.21

Montpelier Pool Update

Pool passes are for sale for the Montpelier Pool. Hours are Mondays through Fridays: Morning Lap Swim (must hold a season pass): 7 to 8 a.m.; General Swim: 1 to 4:15 p.m.; Family Swim: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays: General Swim: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Call 802-225-8699 for information. Also, the rec department is hiring for lifeguards, pool staff, summer camp staff, subs and maintenance. Training provided.

Schools in Fall 2021: Back to In-person Instruction

School districts are to plan full in-person instruction. Many area schools had a mix of in-person and remote days. The Montpelier Roxbury Public School district had in-person days and a virtual academy. But this year, “There will not be any distancing requirements for students and staff in the fall,” according to guidance from the Agency of Education issued May 28. Also, inclement weather days such as snow days will need to be made up later in the year if necessary.

Steak House No More?

An eagle-eyed observer recently told The Bridge the Steak House restaurant on the Barre/Montpelier Road appears to have gone out of business. However, The Bridge learned this transition has been underway for several months. The building is set to be demolished and the land used for a roughly 7,000-square-foot tire sales and service building, according to February 16 minutes from the Berlin Development Review Board. The new applicant, represented by Connecticut-based John Wypychoski of Town Fair Tire Center, Inc., plans to do general automobile service, including rebalancing and changing tires, oil changes, and brake work, records state. Town Fair Tire has multiple other outlets in seven other states, including Vermont, according to its website, townfairtire.com.

Fox Market Opens in East Montpelier

A new market, Fox Market and Bar, opened in East Montpelier Center near the intersection of Route 14 and Route 2. Word has it they are carrying “locally sourced” food and beverages. They had a ribbon cutting ceremony June 25 with the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce. The colorful website indicates they have organic produce, local meats, snacks, beer and wine. Check out their website, foxmarket.store, or call (802) 522-2322.