Community Kitchen Academy Seeks Applicants

The Vermont Foodbank’s Community Kitchen Academy is accepting applications for student enrollment in its culinary job training program. The Academy is a seven-week program that involves hands-on learning in a commercial kitchen, certifications, and job placement support. Students learn culinary skills from industry professionals while transforming rescued food into delicious meals that help people facing hunger when it is served at local food shelves and meal sites. The program makes an impact for participants and the community, with graduates reporting increased skills and confidence to get the jobs they want, as well as a sense of connection to their communities. We provide a COVID-safe environment with strict organization protocols for employees and students. More information will be provided to applicants.

Community Kitchen Academy has locations in Barre and Burlington. It is a statewide program of the Vermont Foodbank that has been partnering with Capstone Community Action and Feeding Chittenden for over a decade, graduating nearly 400 students. Limited space available. No cost to qualified applicants. Apply online at vtfoodbank.org/cka.