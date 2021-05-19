Home News and Features Photo Gallery: Ringing in May Day in Montpelier News and Features Photo Gallery: Ringing in May Day in Montpelier By John Lazenby - May 18, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Email The weekend of Saturday, May 1, bustled with activity in Montpelier this year. In addition to Green Up Day and All Species Day, residents turned out for Onion River Outdoors’ annual bike swap on Langdon Street, a workers-rights protest at the State House, and the first farmers market of the summer season. All photos by John Lazenby.