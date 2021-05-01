Pet of the Week

Cupcake is sweet — just like her name implies — but she sometimes can become spicy, like a cupcake that has a kick to it. She loves attention from all humans she meets, but is only tolerant of other felines who respect her personal space. She recently weaned kittens (all have been adopted), so now she is looking for her chance to find a great home to call her own. She loves all the time she can get on our porches, so she would be okay with a home off the beaten path where she can get some outdoor time too.

1589 VT Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org