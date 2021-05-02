Adamant Cooperative Store Reopens for In-Store Shopping

The Adamant Cooperative Store, at the heart of exciting downtown Adamant, will re-open for in-store shopping on Monday, May 3.

Shoppers will still be required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer, and there will be a limit of four people total in the store at one time.

Store Hours: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sundays.

Opening week specials: 15 percent off all Lake Champlain and Jelina chocolate bars. Sale prices on selected wines.

For those not quite ready to go inside, the Coop will continue to accept phone orders and provide curbside pickup. Call 223-5760.

The Coop also welcomes folks to visit artist Janet Macleod’s newly renovated studio upstairs. The Coop building underwent a weatherization project through Efficiency Vermont last December that included insulating the attic space. This required the removal of an old drop ceiling, new sheetrock, and paint. The space now has on display Macleod’s newest papier-mâché creations, featuring the characters of the “Alice in Wonderland” tea party.

“I invite people to come and visit. You’ll have a chance to see this past winter’s papier-mâché project, a few old paintings, and the wonderful view of Sodom Pond coming to life. We welcome you to meet your vaccinated friends in the studio. We may even have a kettle handy, some tea, and a table and chairs. If the door isn’t open, just ask a staff member to open it for you,” said Macleod.

For more information on the Coop, visit www.adamantcoop.org