Wild leeks! The first green, a tide of renewal. At a neighboring pond, wood frogs are “quacking,” a garter snake patrols the edge. On warm nights snipe and woodcock are out, by day, fox sparrows and juncos are singing, and trees are loud with migrating red-wings and grackles. In the woods, hepatica is about to flower and blue cohosh pokes its impossibly purple stalks through the leaf mat! Spring at last!