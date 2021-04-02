BREAKING: Hilton Cancels Hotel and Garage Project

The Hilton Corporation has terminated its planned Hampton Inn and Suites hotel project, which included a separate city-owned parking garage, that was to be built on the Capitol Plaza property in downtown Montpelier, according to a news release issued late Friday, April 2, by City Manager Bill Fraser’s office.

“We regret to announce that the combined Hampton Inn/Parking Garage project will not be going forward at this time. The Hilton Corporation has exercised its right to terminate the franchise agreement over concerns with the ongoing legal delays and lack of clarity around the construction timeline, and they see no other option other than to withdraw,” the notice states.

According to the release, owners of the Capitol Plaza, the Bashara family, signed an agreement with Hilton in the fall of 2017, and hoped to build by late fall 2018. However, their plan was blocked by 12 Montpelier residents who appealed the Development Review Board’s permit. Ongoing appeals continue to delay construction. Capitol Plaza has been “financing the new hotel and related litigation to the sum of almost $1 million,” the notice further states. The case has yet to come to trial in state Environmental Court.

A call to the lawyer representing the group of Montpelier residents who appealed the Development Review Board’s permit, James Dumont of Bristol, could not be immediately reached for comment. The Bridge was also unable to reach one of the leaders who coordinated the permit’s appeal in environmental court. The Bridge was able to speak to one supporter of the litigants, who was also a member of the group, but he was hesitant to speak on the record.

Story continues below

In court rulings, most of the appellants were removed, but two — Les Blomberg and John Russell — were allowed to intervene in the zoning case under a separate provision. Blomberg and Dan Costin are the appellants of record for the Act 250 appeal. The appeals of the zoning permit and the Act 250 case have been combined into one court proceeding and had been scheduled for late summer, pending further delay.

The project coordinators have obtained approvals from Montpelier’s Design Review board, Development Review board, the Act 250 panel, and state tax incremental funding from the Vermont Economic Progress Council. A $10 million bond for the garage construction was also approved by 57% (2,459-1,877) of city voters in November 2018.

To complicate matters, Capitol Plaza has become a Hilton-branded property, which means they cannot align with another chain to revive the project, nor can they build the garage, since it depended on tax increment financing (TIF).

The city said it has put in over $1,125,855 into the project and will need to use the approved bond to pay off this debt. That means the annual debt payments will come from the general fund (property taxes) instead of garage parking revenue, as planned. The hotel owners said they have invested a similar amount to date.

The city pursued the parking garage in conjunction with the hotel plan and the two projects were co-dependent.

Mayor Anne Watson had the following to say in the release:

“I speak for the council when I say that Hilton’s decision is disappointing. The City and the Basharas have won every substantial legal challenge put forward by the appellants. I’m proud of the fact that the City and the Basharas followed proper procedure and maintained a posture of listening and willingness to negotiate throughout the process.

The City did its best to honor the will of the people on this project. We went forward with it because it was approved by the public. It’s disappointing that it had to be left as a result of the prospect of endless litigation. This is not how appeals and Act 250 are supposed to work. In an appeal, a project should have the opportunity to be evaluated based on its merits. Appeals are not meant to kill projects through delay, but that is what has happened here.

As a result of this decision, our downtown businesses will not have the benefit of future visitors that the hotel would have housed. This hotel was going to be a boon for our downtown, particularly once COVID restrictions are lifted and

folks can travel again. We know that time is coming, but instead of a new hotel, as a result of this decision, this space will continue to be a surface-level parking lot.

Thankfully, unlike major projects that didn’t come to fruition in Burlington and Newport, Montpelier didn’t end up with a big hole in the ground. Instead we are maintaining a hole in our urban fabric. The big picture for us is that this was an unfortunate missed opportunity for our downtown.

I want to thank the Basharas for their commitment to Montpelier, for their continued investment in our community, and for being a great partner through this process.”

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.