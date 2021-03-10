Welcome to Montpelier Program Aims to Draw New Businesses

Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Development Corporation announced last week the launch of the Welcome to Montpelier program, aimed at attracting new businesses to Montpelier. The new program offers wraparound business support and grant opportunities for new businesses that open in Montpelier.

Through a partnership with the Center for Women and Enterprise, the Welcome to Montpelier program provides support for new businesses, including technical assistance from a trained business counselor, promotional opportunities, a business mentor, and the opportunity for special funding. After working with the counselor, businesses may become eligible to apply for one of three $5,000 Welcome to Montpelier grants.

“In the face of the pandemic, it might seem daunting to open a business,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg. “The Welcome to Montpelier program aims to make it easier for you to open a business and succeed in Montpelier.”

Applications to join the program are now open and will be accepted on an ongoing basis. BIPOC- and women-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to apply online at WelcomeToMontpelier.com.