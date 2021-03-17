Then and Now 3.17.21

In 1886, when state’s attorney Harlan W. Kemp built a new house at 30 School Street, a newspaper called it “an ornament to the street.” Kemp lived in his beautiful Second Empire home until his death in 1922. He had been a prominent citizen of the Capital City: a state representative, an officer of the Union Mutual Fire Insurance Company for 35 years, and the developer (with his partner A.J. Sibley) of a neighborhood off of College Street. In 1956 Kemp’s home became the T.J. Guare Funeral Home, a business that is still located there today.

The Guare & Sons Funeral Home at 30 School Street. Photo by Paul Carnahan