Thank You for Helping Those Experiencing Homelessness

Editor,

As you can imagine, the past year has been an exceptionally challenging one for anyone experiencing homelessness. Right now, Good Sam (the Good Samaritan Haven Homeless Shelter and programs) is providing services to more people than ever before. Approximately 300 guests per night stay in motel rooms, our shelter facilities in Barre and Montpelier, on the streets, and in the woods. With so much need, you can be sure that the appropriations from each and every town will be put to immediate use keeping our guests sheltered, fed, and provided with basics. They will also receive the help they need to transition to permanent housing.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the voters from every one of the donating towns: Orange, East Montpelier, Montpelier, Middlesex, Calais, Chelsea, Barre City, Northfield, Roxbury, Waitsfield, Stowe, and Berlin.

Rick DeAngelis, Montpelier

Rick is the executive director of Good Samaritan Haven