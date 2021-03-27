Phayvanh Luekhamhan to Helm Montpelier Center for Arts and Learning

The Montpelier Center for Arts and Learning board of directors today announced Friday that Phayvanh Luekhamhan will step into the role of executive director starting April 1.

In this role, Luekhamhan will oversee the operation of the 22,000 sq. ft. arts facility located in Montpelier’s Barre Street district and seek to create new resources for artists and cultural opportunities for the Central Vermont community.

“In touring the (Center for Arts and Learning) facility, I saw a lot of potential for new programs and initiatives,” said Luekhamhan. “I’m excited to work with the board, member artists/organizations and the community to make this place where everyone can connect with art and engage their own creativity.”

Luekhamhan previously held roles of director of operations at LION Publishing, director of business development, finance, and administration for VTDigger, and executive director of Montpelier Alive. Luekhamhan also holds a certificate in nonprofit management from Marlboro College Graduate School.

A practicing poet, she and Rachel Senechal co-founded Poem City a monthlong, city-wide celebration of poetry that has been adopted by three other Vermont communities.

Founded in 2012, the Center for Arts and Learning houses more than 25 member artists, writers, nonprofits, and makers — along with founding members, the T.W. Wood Gallery and Museum and Monteverdi Music School. The center is in the building formerly known as St. Michael’s School and Convent.

“The board believes that (Center for Arts and Learning) is poised to grow into a more active role as one of the anchor community arts institutions in the Central Vermont region,” said board President Elliott Bent. “Phayvanh is the person to take us there. She’s a practicing artist with extensive nonprofit management experience and a track record of getting things done. We’re absolutely thrilled that she’s joining the organization.”