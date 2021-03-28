Pet of the Week

Mookie is a friendly, loving kitty who enjoys a good lap to sit in and will head butt you for attention. In new environments he does take a few days to warm up to his surroundings, but after that, he explores everywhere. He loves to play with toys, has high energy, and needs an active home to keep him busy. He can be underfoot sometimes, so watch your step! Like many cats, Mookie can tell when it’s mealtime, so a home that is cat-savvy would be best.

Central Vermont Humane Society

1589 VT Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org