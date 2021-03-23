Northfield Teen Wanted for 2 Counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder

Police have released no new information about Aleksander “Sasha” Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield, following an alleged attempt to kill two women by ramming their car over an embankment. Cherkasov fled the scene and his whereabouts was unknown as of March 20.

The incident happened Saturday, March 20, at around 3:45 p.m., when the Northfield Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle ramming another vehicle over the side of a steep embankment on Turkey Hill Road, according to a police report. Investigation determined Cherkasov had an argument with two female acquaintances, and then hit one of them. They were able to drive away, but Cherkasov followed. He then used his vehicle to run them off the road. And then, he proceeded to ram the vehicle over the edge of a steep embankment. The females were able to escape the vehicle before it went over the edge and avoided injury.

Karie Tucker of the Northfield Police Department told The Bridge by phone that her department is not releasing further information about the situation beyond what they already released publicly.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Cherkasov for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder by the Vermont Superior Court, Washington Criminal Division the same day. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Northfield Police Department at 802-485-9181.