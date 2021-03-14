Green Mountain United Way Welcomes Pivetti to Board

BARRE — Green Mountain United Way has added two new board members, Gail Pivetti of Montpelier and Kevin Mead of Newport.

Gail Pivetti is marketing director for Green Mountain Community Fitness in Berlin. Gail has experience in nonprofit communications and marketing with a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“I’m passionate about working to improve the lives of folks in our community, and I believe Green Mountain United Way is uniquely positioned to provide wrap-around support for people who might not otherwise have access,” Pivetti said. “At the board level, I bring a willingness to find and support new modes of operating and new ways of thinking; I am excited to be part of furthering the mission of Green Mountain United Way.”

Another new addition is Kevin Mead of Newport. Mead is the executive director of the International Pemphigus & Pemphigoid Foundation and brings fundraising experience as well as volunteer recruitment and management experience.

Story continues below

In their new board roles Pivetti and Mead will help steer the organization’s mission to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of all Vermonters in Caledonia, Essex, Orange, Orleans, and Washington counties in Vermont.

These new members fill seats vacated by Michael Rama and Carissa Tomczyk, both of Northfield, who stepped off the board when their terms ended.

About Green Mountain United Way: Green Mountain United Way is a locally operated not-for-profit organization headquartered in Barre. They work to improve the health, education , and financial stability of every person in every community in Caledonia, Essex, Orange, Orleans, and Washington Counties.