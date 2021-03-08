COVID Outbreak at Montpelier Schools Forces MHS to Go Remote, Cancel Ski Meet

As a result of multiple, positive cases of COVID-19, Montpelier High School will go to remote learning for all students from Monday, March 8 through Wednesday, March 10, Superintendent Libby Bonesteel announced Sunday evening.

“We learned today…of multiple positive COVID-19 cases within our communities at Montpelier High School and Main Street Middle School. Montpelier High School will be remote for all students Monday, March 8th through Wednesday, March 10th.” Bonesteel announced.

“We will reassess the situation at Montpelier High School in the coming days and be back in touch concerning Thursday and Friday. I know this is a lot all at once. It is yet another time in this year of all years that we have to pull together. Please continue to abide by all the health measures set forth by the Vermont Department of Health. We are clearly not out of the woods yet with COVID-19,” Bonesteel said in a written statement on the mrpsvt.org website.

Bonesteel also offered assurance that “administrators and nurses are available to answer what we can while maintaining the confidentiality of our community members. Please join me in sending positive thoughts to our community members who are infected.”

Story continues below

An immediate casualty of the outbreak is the participation of the Nordic ski team in the Vermont State Ski Meet at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. The state meet is the final event of the high school Nordic ski season.

“MHS has all in-person activities, including sports, cancelled through Wednesday…and to think we were going to bring a full squad of 16 to the states! So disappointing!” said Nordic Ski Coach Brian Carlson.

Testing for COVID-19 is available by appointment at a number of facilities around Central Vermont, including a variety of pharmacies, urgent care centers, and pop-up clinics. Testing is also available through the Vermont Department of Health. Two pop-up testing sites are scheduled for the parking lot at 134 State Street in Montpelier on Thursday, March 11 and Thursday, March 18 from3-6 p.m. More information, including links to register for tests, is available at healthvermont.gov/covid-19.