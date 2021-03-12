Berlin, Morrisville CVS Pharmacies to Administer COVID-19 Vaccinations

The CVS Pharmacy chain announced today that its locations in Berlin and Morrisville will be the first two in Vermont to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments can be scheduled for eligible Vermonters at CVS.com or on the pharmacy’s mobile app starting on Saturday, March 13 for slots opening on Sunday, March 14. Those without access to the internet are asked to call 800-746-7287 to schedule an appointment.

““We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

On Thursday, CVS Health announced they would expand their vaccination program into Vermont and nine additional states for a total of 29 across the United States. The chain hopes to add additional Vermont locations as more vaccines become available. There are six other CVS locations in the state, including one in Rutland and five in the Burlington area.

“We’re increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20–25 million shots per month,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health. “We’re also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff.”

The CVS stores join Walgreens and Kinney Drugs in administering vaccines at their pharmacies in Central Vermont. Kinney Drugs vaccinated more than 1,000 people at a pop-up clinic at Spaulding High School in Barre last weekend. The Vermont Department of Health and Central Vermont Medical Center are also administering vaccines in the region. Full information for all vaccinations, including eligibility requirements, can be found at healthvermont.gov/covid-19.