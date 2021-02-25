Time to Remove Ice Shanties

MONTPELIER — Spring is in the air, and it is time for people to get their fishing shanties off the ice before it becomes unsafe. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department sent out a notice reminding ice fishermen that state law requires ice fishing shanties be removed before the ice weakens.

Shanties must be removed before the ice loses its ability to support the shanty out of the water , or before the last Sunday in March — the 28th this year — whichever comes first. All contents, debris, wood, and supports must also be removed so they do not become a hazard to navigation in the spring.

The fine for leaving your ice fishing shanty on the ice can be $1,000. Shanties may not be left at state fishing access areas.